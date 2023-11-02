Nigeria: Real Reasons I'm Fighting Governor Fubara - Wike

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the crisis between Messrs Wike and Fubara worsened this week when the Rivers State House of Assembly attempted to commence impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara.

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Wednesday gave reasons for his fight with his successor and former ally, Siminalayi Fubara.

Mr Wike, after a meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in Abuja, accused Mr Fubara of hobnobbing with his political adversaries.

"You cannot work, and people will begin to bring enemies; those who fought you when you were struggling for the person to be in office. Nobody does that," Mr Wike, the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was quoted as saying by the News Agency of Nigeria.

The former governor, who denied that he was seeking financial gratification from his successor, suggested that Mr Fubara was trying to take control of the PDP structure in Rivers.

"I am not a political ingrate but don't touch the political structure of the state. I will not shut my eyes," Mr Wike said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the crisis between Messrs Wike and Fubara worsened this week when the Rivers State House of Assembly attempted to commence impeachment proceedings against Mr Fubara.

Details later...