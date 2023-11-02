South Africa: That's Professor Coffee to You!

Durban's very own music maestro, Black Coffee, delivered a lecture at none other than the Harvard Business School.

A big name in the entertainment, media, and sports worlds, Black Coffee (real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo) teamed up with Professor Anita Elberse of the Harvard Business School. He handed out some wisdom and shared his journey in the music business.

On X Black Coffee couldn't help but rave about his "humbling experience", giving his fans and followers a peek into his Harvard adventure.

From DJ Da Capo to Drip Footwear's main man Lekau Sehoana and musical genius Nduduzo Makhathini, the comments were filled with admiration and predictions of an honorary doctorate in the making for our Grammy-winning DJ.

"Bhuti, you're an inspiration!" cheered Lekau Sehoana, while Makhathini added, "They're lucky to have you there, Bhuti!"

At 47, Black Coffee's not just making waves; he's creating a tsunami of success. Remember his Madison Square Garden gig earlier this month? He made history as the first African DJ and South African artist to headline that iconic venue.

With a lineup featuring the amapiano magic of Major League DJz and a host of other musical stars, Black Coffee showed the world just what South African talent is all about.

