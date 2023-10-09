South Africa: Black Coffee's American Dream

9 October 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Black Coffee performed a historic sold-out show at Madison Square Gardens in New York City on Saturday with special guest Major League DJz.

The "Drive" hitmaker headlined and sold out the world-renowned venue which accommodates over 20,700 people and the average price of a tickets for the show was $137 (about R2,700).

The star-studded show featured special appearances by Bucie, Delilah Montagu, Maxine Ashley, Monique Bingham, Mr V, Msaki, Portia Monique, Shoba, Soul Star, Roland Clark, Zoe Kypri, WhoMadeWho and a 12-piece orchestra.

The DJ, who is now 47, first gained attention internationally by winning a BET Award in 2016 and a Grammy for best dance/electronic record the following year.

Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa acknowledged his massive contribution to music and praised his accomplishment.

"Black Coffee headlining at Madison Square Gardens is historic and shows the endless possibilities of South African musicians. We commit ourselves to opening the global audience to our artists," Kodwa said.

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, grew up in Durban and has become one of Mzansi's most celebrated DJs. He has played in Ibiza and is associated with global stars like Drake, Alicia Keys and P Diddy.

Social media sensation Carpo said Black Coffee's life was a story which many young people from less privileged backgrounds could aspire to.

In an Instagram post, Black Coffee said "It's always been one of my biggest dreams to take this music and sound to the highest level possible and to expose it to the largest audience imaginable and so I've dreamt of my Madison Square Garden debut for many years."

