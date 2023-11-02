Nigeria: Femi Kuti's Son, Made, Weds Long-Time Lover

The couple began their love story with a delightful engagement announcement on Instagram precisely one year ago.

On Wednesday, Afrobeat singer and son of legendary Fela Kuti, Made Kuti, tied the knot with his partner, Inedoye Onyenso, at a civil wedding ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

The couple began their love story with a delightful engagement announcement on Instagram back on 1 November 2022. It was a special moment that started a thrilling adventure for the couple.

The civil wedding ceremony, which an-after-party later followed, was a private affair, attended by the families of the bride and groom, including Made's parents, Femi and Funke Kuti, Femi's siblings Yeni Kuti, Motunrayo Kuti and other members of the Kuti family.

Yeni Kuti, Made's aunty, posted a video on Instagram showing the couple exchanging vows in front of their families and friends.

In a video shared on social media, Made recites his vows to Inedoye. He promises to love her unconditionally and to always be there for her.Inedoye also recited her vows to Made Kuti, promising to love him forever and to be the best wife and mother she could be. The couple then exchanges rings and kisses, sealing their love.

As the couple stood before their loved ones, they exchanged vows filled with promises of unconditional love, eternal commitment, and the dream of being the best for each other.

The exchange of rings and a heartfelt kiss sealed their love story.

Made, 28, couldn't hide his admiration for his bride, Inedoye, 25. He revealed in an interview with BellaNaija that his favourite thing about her was her smile, and he'd cherish it for a lifetime.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the day unfolded, the families of the bride and groom showcased the rich cultural diversity of Nigeria, with the bride's parents donned in traditional Igbo attire and Made's parents rocking matching Navy-blue Yoruba outfits.

Wellwishes

The bride, Inedoye, a Nollywood actress, delightedly posted her bridal shower and pre-wedding videos, offering glimpses of the happiness that filled her heart as she embarked on this new chapter of her life.

The video was captioned: "Today, a love story that began with two characters continues into one. Let the adventure begin. #NedoMade2023."

Made's mother, Funke, who could not hold back her excitement, also posted a pre-wedding video welcoming Inedoye into the family.

"My darlings, Omorinmádé and Inedoye @madekuti@__inedoyeToday I gain a daughter. Today, as you embark on this beautiful journey towards forever, my heart fills with immense joy and pride.

"As I reflect on the love that has blossomed between you, I am filled with gratitude for the wonderful individuals you have become and the love you share.

"May your love always be the guiding light that illuminates your path, even during the darkest times.

"May your commitment to each other grow stronger with each passing day, nurturing a bond that is unbreakable and enduring," she wrote in parts.