Liberia: Targeting Campaign Promises

Montserrado County District Four Representative-elect has started the ball rolling by commencing roadrehabilitation works by grading roads and placing crushed rocks on those roads.

Speaking Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Chairman of Michael Thomas Alliance for Change, Charles B. Cooper Jr. said during their campaign period, they promised the people of the district the rehabilitation of the roads and meeting other needs although it is not the function of a lawmaker.

Residents of the district saw earth-moving equipment on the roads and trucks were seen dumping crushed rocks on those roads. Mr. Cooper said, "We have not taken office yet but we choose to identify a few roads."He said they have identified five major roads in the district.

They are expected to run the project from Du-port Road to Soul Clinic and will benefit from the first round while feasibility studies are ongoing on the Shara Road and the other stretch in the Soul Clinic and Bernard Farm Communities is underway.

The Michael Thomas Alliance for Change Chairman said that the district will experience unprecedented development.

Also, Atty. Michael Thomas on his social media platform said, "Thanks to the people of District #4 for believing in us and we promised not to disappoint you."

According to him, "We will network with central government, we will partner with local and international NGOs and amass the necessary development that we deserve."

The citizens were seen in a jubilant mood upon seeing earth-moving equipment and trucks with crushed rocks.