Nigeria: Court Restrains Rivers Lawmakers From Impeaching Fubara

2 November 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

Rivers State was thrown into a political crisis this week, following an attempt by the state's lawmakers to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor.

A Rivers State High Court in Isiokpo Division, on Wednesday, issued an interim injunction, restraining the state House of Assembly and the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, from impeaching Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Also restrained by the court are the Deputy Speaker, the Clerk and the state Chief Judge Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

The judge, Ben Whyte, issued the order, following the deposition of the motion Ex Parte, filed by Damian Okoro, SAN, on behalf of the governor against the defendants.

The court further restrained "the defendants and their agents, privies, proxies and representatives from initiating, continuing or proceeding with the process of the removal of the claimant from office as the governor of Rivers."

The defendants were also restrained by the order of the court from "interfacing with and/or preventing the claimant from carrying out the duties and functions of his office as governor, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice."

The judge ordered the parties in the case to maintain the status quo, by not taking further action on the purported impeachment of the applicant as governor.

The court adjourned the case to 14 November for a hearing.

(NAN)

