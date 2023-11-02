Liberia: 'I Restore Benion Urey's Dignity'

- Weah travels down membrane link

President George Weah traveled down membrane link on Sunday, October 29, when he informed supporters of both Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and All-Liberian Party that he was a key factor in restoring Mr. Benoni Urey's dignity.

Mr. Urey, a former ally of jailed ex-President Charles Taylor was among several Taylor officials and allies placed on multiple United Nations' sanctions to include travel ban and assets freeze for their roles in the Liberian civil war that saw over 250,000 Liberians lose their lives.

President Weah responding to the endorsement by Mr. Urey's ALP ahead of the November 14, presidential runoff said he felt bad when he lost communications with Urey and his family during their long period of political disagreement amidst alliances.

Urey's ALP would soon join the Collaborating Political Parties after a fallout with the CDC in 2017. He would soon withdraw from the CPP to take legal action against one of its members. Mr. Alexander Cummings of the ANC pledged his support to former Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Weeks before the October 10 Presidential and Legislative polls, Urey again broke away from Amb. Boakai with indications that he would be returning to the CDC where he left after the 2011 elections to form his ALP.

"My big brother (referring to Mr. Urey) behind me, and Chief Executive know; When (he was on) sanctions, the only person that was there was me. That is why I felt so bad that I couldn't even come closer to my family, his children and wife. This is a man that I struggled with to make sure that everything they said about him was not true. I make sure he got back his dignity," Pres. Weah remembered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Weah who appears as a conqueror when he took to the podium on Sunday at the ALP party headquarters chanted laud battle cries saying: "Ayoooo...ALP has come back again say yea! This time around yor na going anywhere, we will catch you like Buga (tilapia fish) say yea!

We will go out together say, yea! Ayoooo, Family tree can bend it can never break, say yea!"

Meanwhile, Mr. Weah described the ALP endorsement as timely, saying the decision the party made is a pre-victory to the November 14, Presidential runoff.

" I'm excited to welcome the ALP back. We have a long history. This is not about politics. I missed these children that grew up with me. Their father knew me when I was young. We couldn't even speak or talk for five minutes- it hurts me, but I'm glad. Thank God that wise man changes. I'm happy that today we have settled not just the political but the family ties. And we are willing to work with you so we can move our country forward" Mr. Weah added.

" Sometimes, your father will get angry with his friends, and he will put it on the children. But let us keep loves in our heart. It's because of the love and respect that we are coming back today. I want to thank you once again for this invaluable judgement. I'm ready to face the challenges and to make the difference. One nation, one people, one destiny. To all of you partisans of the ALP, now I can say to you Amanda" he concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah