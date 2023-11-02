Ghana: National Cathedral Secretariat Denies Criminality in Construction of Cathedral

The National Cathedral Secretariat has dismissed assertions that funds invested into the project so far have only gone into the digging of a 'hole'.

On the contrary, it explained that the supposed hole was rather completed foundational works which would pave way for the take-off of the actual edifice.

"In starting a project of this kind, a huge chunk of the total cost will go into the design works. The cathedral includes a seven level; two basements and five upper levels. So far, the site establishment is completed; we have installed three cranes, 1,900 of rebar purchased, instituted utility services among other works executed on the site.

Once we are done with the foundation works, if we get the remaining funds within six months we can raise the project, so the idea that we just took funds and dug a hole is simply mischievous and the report of all these activities, supported by detailed pictures have been submitted to Parliament," the Executive Director of the Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, stated.

He was addressing a news conference occasioned by the Political Parties outside Parliament (PPOP) to apprise themselves on progress of work on the national project.

Comprising eight political parties which have no representative in Parliament, the parties sought to obtain first-hand information on the work done so far as well as the challenges the board was encountering to enable it arrive at well-informed decisions on how to move the project forward.

Dr Opoku-Mensah submitted that the Secretariat was open to accountability on the project at any point in time and was at the moment cooperating with two entities; the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and Deloitte, for an audit of its activities so far.

"We have so far received a total amount of GH¢339 million of which GH¢226 million was paid to the secretariat and 113 million to the consultants; Adjaye Associates and Design Team so there is no missing amount that cannot be accounted for.

I want to state categorically, that there is no criminality in the project. We have implemented the project with integrity including accounting for all monies from the State to the project and this has been submitted to Parliament," he said.

Touching on the resignation of some members of the board of trustees, the Executive Director said the unfortunate situation was largely an effect of the politics that had characterised discussions around the project expected to boost Ghana's building infrastructure.

"There is an urgent need to have a national conversations on the project. This has been difficult because of the deep mistrust in our politics and the denominationalism of the church landscape. What is happening within the board is a reflection of the difficulties of building a cohesive platform for collective action by the church in Ghana."

Dr Opoku-Mensah called for depoliticisation of issues around the national cathedral project to attract the needed investment and ensure its smooth progress justifying that; "the National Cathedral is a major investment rather than a vanity project that is going to saddle the country with debt."

The convener for the PPOP, Jerry Owusu Appauh, commended the Secretariat for granting them audience and updating them on progress of work.

He called on Ghanaians to support the project which intends to contribute significantly to Ghana's transformation.

On March 6, 2017, President Akufo-Addo cut sod for the construction of the national cathedral project expected to cost at least $400 million.

The project has since been bedeviled with controversies and lack of funds, stalling the project at the moment.