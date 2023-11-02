Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Eulogies Late Vice President Aliu Mahama

Tamale — The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama as a man of discipline, tolerant and God-fearing

He said the late Vice President rendered his outmost services to the people of this country and he would be remembered for ever.

Dr Bawumia paid tribute when he visited the tomb of the late former Vice President at his private residence in Tamale, on Friday.

The purpose of the visit was to pay his respect and offer prayers in line with Islamic religion.

The Vice President had been touring the Northern part of this country to canvas for votes from the delegates ahead of the NPP upcoming presidential primaries on November 4.

"I have come here today, Friday to seek for more blessings from my father as we are almost getting closer to the day of the primaries," he stated.

The Vice President said the memory of the late Vice President Mahama remained fresh in the mind and hearts of Ghanaians, 10 years after his demise.

Dr Bawumia stated that he could not forget about the late Vice President because it was through his efforts that he became the running mate to President Nana Akufo-Addo and later became the Vice President of the country.

"Picking me as running mate to Nana Addo of the NPP was solely raised by the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Accra," he said.

He said the former Vice President, Alhaji Mahama, was like a father to him and he could still remember "the ideas and advices he gave me when he was alive."

The Vice President said it was an opportunity for him to visit the final resting place of the late Vice President Alhaji Mahama.

The spouse of the former Vice President, Hajia Ramatu Mahama, who also passed away in 2022 was also laid to rest beside her husband.

The Vice President said both the husband and wife took him like their son and he would continue to pray for them.

The son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, said his late father was a disciplinarian and always wanted the family members to be of good behaviour.

He said his father was a man who took care of many children in their community even before becoming a Vice President.

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama said his father exhibited the qualities every child would want in a father and was always disciplining them to be of good behaviour.

Alhaji Farouk also thanked the Vice President for being with them whenever they needed him.