Ghana: Berekum Chelsea Shock Dreams FC

2 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Dreams FC were stunned at home by a determined Berekum Chelsea side at the Theatre of Dreams yesterday in their betPawa Ghana Premier League match.

The Bibires recorded their first away win of the campaign thanks to two first half goals.

They raced into a 13th minute lead through Dramani Awuah and doubled the advantage on 33 minutes through Stephen Amankona.

The visitors put up a stellar performance in the first half and worked hard after recess to protect those two precious goals.

Dreams failed to avoid a second consecutive defeat as Coach Ennin and his Chelsea lads returned to winning ways after failing to win in their last two matches.

The Still Believe dropped into the danger zone after the defeat.

They sit in 16th position on the league standings with eight points while The Bibires moved up to the 10th position with 10 points

