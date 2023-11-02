Ghana Link Donates Cash, Food Items to Flood Victims

Trade Facilitation Company and operators of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at Ghana's Ports, Ghana Link Network Services Limited, has donated items and cash of GH¢550, 000 to persons affected by the spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The donation by Ghana Link Network Services Limited was made to the Agbetikpo Camp, which is the second-largest camp with some 1,200 displaced persons.

The items included 250 bags of rice, 100 boxes of oil, 50 cartons of sardine, 100 blankets, 20 boxes of Dettol, 300 cartons of bottled water, 100 bags of sugar, 150 pillows, 150 mattresses, 200 packs of toiletries, 100 sanitary towels and a cash donation of GH¢500,000 to help with mobilisation efforts in getting the relief items to the 21 camps scattered in the district.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the company Dr Nick Danso Adjei, Mr Raymond Amaglo, the Director of Operations at Ghana Link, noted the donation was to empathise with persons affected by the spillage.

"The Chairman of Ghana Link, Dr Nick Danso Adjei, has taken note of the devastating impact of the dam spillage on the lives and livelihoods of people in the communities surrounding the dam, he empathises with the persons affected by the spillage and believes there is the need to extend a helping hand. Hence, he sent these items and cash as support from himself and his company to support the livelihood of those affected by this spillage."

Receiving the donation on behalf of the affected persons, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Battor Traditional Area, Mama Ga Asiaku, on behalf of the Chiefs and Queens of the Battor Traditional Area thanked Ghana Link for the donation.

Representatives of MP for North Tongu, Samuel OkudzetoAblakwa, and the Assembly members, thanked Ghana Link for the donation