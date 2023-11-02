Ghana: Dr Afriyie-Akoto Cautions Against Votes Buying ...Ahead of NPP Presidential Elections

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, has appealed to the election committee of the party, to caution candidates against the monetisation of votes in theNPP presidential elections scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

He said delegates should be allowed to vote for the best candidate, who is capable of breaking the eight, without any monetary influence, and there was the need to sanction those who may attempt to engage in vote buying to become the flagbearer.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Accra, to wrap-up his campaign, Dr Afriyie-Akoto said so far, he was satisfied with the whole electoral processes, and expressed optimism of becoming the next NPP flagbearer, following the acceptance of his campaign messages by the delegates.

He said the party had provided transportation to convey delegates to the voting centers, as well as food and water to enable them feel comfortable during the elections.

Dr Afriyie-Akoto advised the delegates not to see themselves as enemies, but rather ensure that their actions such as jubilation after the announcement of the elected flagbearer, did not promote disunity ahead of the 2024 General Election.

He said although, he is confidence of becoming the flagbearer of the party, he was willing and committed to working with the choice of the delegate, as he had since respected the laws governing the NPP.

Dr Afriyie-Akoto reintegrated that he would transform Ghana's agriculture to become the strongest potential to halt poverty in the country, if chosen to lead the NPP and elected as President of the Republic, in December 2024.

He said his policies and programmes would guarantee food and nutrition security, as well as generate the necessary resources for the development of the other

sectors of the economy, including industry, health, education and infrastructure in the medium to long term.

"While the threat of looming global crises unfolded, it becomes increasingly clear that Ghana's political independence, economic transformation and survival of its youthful population would depend

on robust economy that had agriculture as unconditional priority.

Brazil, China, Malaysia and Thailand are recent examples of agriculture success stories in driving economic transformation," Dr Afriyie-Akotonoted.

Four candidates namely, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr OwusuAfriyie-Akoto, Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy OheneAgyapong, and former Member Parliament (MP) for Mampong, Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh are vying for the flagbearer position in the NPP presidential elections on Saturday, November 4.