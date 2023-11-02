Ghana: NPP Manhyia South Parliamentary Aspirant Rolls Out Vision

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant in the Manhyia South Constituency, Kwabena Addo Amankwah, says his vision for the area is hinged on four pillars.

According to the Financial Security Analyst, his policies for the development of the constituency were educational reforms, healthcare expansion, economic diversification and security improvement.

He shared his plans for the constituency in an interview with the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Tuesday, following an announcement of his intention to contest the seat.

If he is cleared to contest, Mr Amankwah might be locking horns with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is yet to announce his next political move.

Per the timelines issued by the party, nominations would be opened on December 20, 2023 and closed on January 4, 2024 in constituencies where the NPP has sitting MPs, followed by election on February 24, 2024.

Mr Amankwah who served as a Personal Assistant at the Office of the Chief of Staff during the Kufuor administration, commended the government for the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and urged constituents to take full advantage of it in order to be competitive in the work environment.

"We will invest heavily in STEM education. We will provide resources like laptops and financial support to all tertiary students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics within the constituency.

"I have started an organisation called STEM-TUTORS which involves a group of university students who will be teaching children within Manhyia South; Coding and Robotics.

On healthcare, Mr Amankwah said he would consistently organise health screenings and improve National Health Insurance Scheme registration within the constituency.

He said part of the MP's common fund would be allocated to support the clinics within the constituency to purchase advanced medical equipment through guaranteed loan programmes.

"This, when implemented effectively, will not just subsidise medical services but improve the infrastructure of healthcare," Mr Amankwah stated.

Sharing his economic plans, he said he was a believer of a free market economy and the fact that businesses should be given the resources and improved infrastructure to operate.

Mr Amankwah said the constituency was fortunate to have the beautiful palace of the Asante King which was a huge boost for tourism.

"We will invest in creating a technological hub-website where businesses in the constituency can display their products and services to the world.

"We will engage in apprenticeship training programmes as well as making available business loan programmes for small businesses in the constituency," he said.

Mr Amankwah said he would enhance security to ensure that people engage in socio-economic activities freely without being afraid of robbery or other criminals.