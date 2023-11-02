Ghana: Govt Presents Relief Items to Buipe Flood Victims

Buipe — The government, yesterday, donated assorted items to support flood victims in Buipe of the Central Gonja District in the Savannah Region.

The items included rice, tomatoes paste, cooking oil, diapers, bottled water, mattress, second hand clothes and soap.

The rest of the items also included rubber buckets, rubber mats, rubber basin and cartons of soft drinks, and packets of sardines.

The donation was presented by the inter-ministerial committee set up by the government which is chaired by the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Members of the committee who were present included the Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, and Minister of Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Others were Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and the Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation, (NADMO), Mr Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh.

At a short ceremony in Buipe to handover the items to the victims, Ms Osei-Opare assured them of the government's readiness to support them in order to get back to their normal lives.

She said the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was saddened upon hearing of the news of flooding in the area.

Ms Osei-Opare said the government shared in the suffering of all the people who had been affected by the floods as a result of the overflow of the banks of the Black Volta in the area and the Savannah Region at large.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Climate Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will do everything possible to avert the situation in the central Gonja District" she added.

She said that the government was determining in working hard to prevent future disaster in the area and the country at large

Ms Osei-Opare said their safety was a topmost priority of the government and that they would continue to do a lot of humanitarian work for the people.

She said the government could not do it alone hence the need for every citizen in the area to support the flood victims.

She, therefore, appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to consider the plight of the women and their children who were the most vulnerable.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Mr Muaz Jibriel, thanked the Chief of Staff and his team for the donation.

He said the items had come at the right time and it would go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of the affected people in the district.