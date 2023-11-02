Ghana: GtTF Technical Director Amegashie Gets Africa Post

2 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Africa Taekwondo Union (AFTU) has appointed the Technical Director of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr Stephen Amegashie Jnr, as a member of its Technical Committee.

Master Amegashie, (6th Dan), who has served the GTF for many years with passion andwith a number of achievement, is expected to serve in the committee till 2025.

In a letter dated October 13, Master Amegashie was expected to bring on board his expertise to ensurethat games, referees, para taekwondo, medical, anti-doping, coaches and

athletes committee have proper supervision.

The letter, signed by the President of AFTU and Vice President of the World Taekwondo, IDE Issaka, wished Amegashie Jnr well and urged him to cooperate with the team.

"It is my hope that Master Amegashie will leave an indelible mark on the committee and follow the footsteps of GTF President, Frederick Lartey Otu has done so much for the sport and I hope your contribution would take it to a different level."

The Committee's responsibilities include but not limited to studying the organisation and management of the combat sport competitions.

They are also to study organisations and management of taekwondo as well as the safety and performance of equipment, and further consider ways to improve techniques used in taekwondo competitions.

An elated Master Amegashie told the TimesSportsthat his appointment came at an opportune time as the African Senior Championships and the African Games inch closer.

"These are platforms through which I hope to contribute my quota in making these events live to their billing. Ultimately, my position at the continental level must spur my other fellows on to greater heights in their taekwondo career."

Ghana will host the African Games in March 2024 with taekwondo reinstated as one of the disciplines for the competition.

