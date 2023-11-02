Ghana: Man Gets 20 Years for Killing 2 Policemen in Kasoa

The High Court, Accra, yesterday, sentenced Eric Kojo Duah, the man who killed two policemen in Kasoa in 2019, to 20 years in prison, after he activated Plea Bargaining Law.

Per the Plea Bargaining Law, Duah wanted a lesser punishment for manslaughter which he pleaded to, rather than murder.

On August 28, 2019, Duah shot and killed General Lance Corporal Mohammed Awal and Lance Corporal Michael Dzamesi on the Kasoa Budumburam road in the Central Region.

The incident occurred after the policeman attempted to arrest the convict for committing a traffic offence.

Counsel for the convict, Augustines Obour, wanted a 10 year prison term for his client, but the court presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, sentenced him to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts of manslaughter.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Mr Obour had told the court that his client was a first time offender and appealed to the judge to temper justice with mercy.

Nana Ama Prempeh, Senior State Attorney, told the court that the accused had approached the prosecution but they were not averse with the request.

"My Lady, respectfully, we have been approached by counsel for the accused to consider the change of his client's plea to that of a guilty plea to manslaughter. We are not averse to this request," she told the court.

After listening to both the defence counsel and state attorney, Justice Simmons said the manner in which the accused shot the policemen meant the convict was a threat to public safety.

She said the facts as narrated by the prosecution was evident that Duah committed a traffic offence for which the police were pursuing him.

The judge said she took into account that Duah had already spent five years in custody and accordingly sentence him to 20 years in prison.

The facts according to the prosecution, are that Duah shot and killed General Lance Corporal Awal and Lance Corporal Dzamesi who were on duty on the Kasoa-Budumburam-Aprah road, in 2019.

Prosecution said the policemen asked Duah who was driving an unregistered vehicle, to stop, but he ignored the order of the policemen.

The prosecution said the policemen who were on board a patrol vehicle chased Duah and he (Duah) pulled a pistol from his car and shot them.

While Awal died instantly, Dzamesi died shortly after arriving at the hospital.