Nigeria: Tinubu Presents APC Flags to Uzodinma, Sylva, Ododo, Pleads for Credible Polls in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

"All I am pleading for is for a free and fair election. I believe we will do well," Mr Tinubu said.

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to all candidates featuring in the 11 November Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states governorship elections to ensure that they are free, fair and credible.

Mr Tinubu said this when he presented All Progressives' Congress (APC) flags to the party's governorship candidates for the elections in Abuja on Thursday.

The candidates included Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo and Ahmed Ododo of Kogi.

"All I am pleading for is for a free and fair election. I believe we will do well," the president stated.

The president expressed optimism about the party's chances at the off-cycle election.

He said that the collective efforts of the party officials and supporters, coupled with the track records of the candidates, would see the party through.

"I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo.

"We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

"Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

"We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodimma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious," he said.

Mr Tinubu added: "I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much."

Speaking, Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC national chairman, commended the president for endorsing the candidates and for taking time out of his busy schedule to present the flags to them.

"Today Mr President has given his endorsement and also provided flags to the three gubernatorial candidates.

"That of Imo is a serving governor who is going for the second term. For Kogi, the governor has completed his two terms and he has with the concert of his people produced a gubernatorial candidate he is here with us, he is Ahmed Ododo.

"And for Bayelsa state, he was a one-time governor of the state and now a gubernatorial candidate. He is ready to go for the second term of his governorship," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Uzodimma said the APC had campaigned vigorously in the states, adding that the public opinion was that APC was the party to beat in states.

He, however, said it was still work in progress and APC would emerge victorious in the election.

He appealed to the electorate to vote massively for the APC candidates, saying the government of Imo belonged to the APC.

"As the national chairman of our party said, we are here to receive officially our flag which is the symbol of authority and mandate to represent our party in the 11 November gubernatorial elections in the states of Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa.

"The ceremony has been completed and we have all officially received our flags from the leader of the party."

On his part, Mr Sylva said APC was determined and well positioned to win the governorship election in Bayelsa.

Also, Mr Ododo declared that APC had no opposition in Kogi, assuring that the party would return elected on 11 November.

(NAN)