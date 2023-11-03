Nigeria: How Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals Is Putting the Patient At the Heart of Healthcare Delivery

blog

Throughout the years, the healthcare industry has undergone profound transformations, evolving from traditional practices to a more patient-centric approach. This allows the clinical team to work collaboratively rather than working in silos. It also creates better decision making for patient care and strengthens the overall patient experience.

This evolution has been driven not only by technology but also by the expertise and dedication of institutions like Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals. As healthcare evolves in our ever-growing local and global population, the hospital remains at the forefront, setting the standard for patient experience, surgical excellence, and quality outcomes.

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is one of the largest fully integrated healthcare franchises in West Africa and comprises multi-specialist facilities which offer a wide range of advanced healthcare services in keeping with international best practices. In 2011, the hospital became the first in Sub Saharan Africa to receive the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission International, a global accreditation which validated the hospitals' adherence to international best practices. It has since retained this accreditation for successive periods and has become the pinnacle of high-quality healthcare delivery in Africa.

Recently, the hospital launched a new state-of-the-art medical facility in the heart of Victoria Island Lagos, demonstrating the hospital's commitment to consistently prioritize patient care. With heart disease being the leading cause of death for men and women in Nigeria, and across several countries in the world, Iwosan Lagoon created a Center of Excellence for Cardiac Care at the Victoria Island facility to address this burgeoning concern. With a team of multidisciplinary healthcare experts, and state of the art equipment, the new hospital is well equipped to improve treatment outcomes, especially in heart health in Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Some of the advanced medical infrastructure available at the new hospital include a Catheterization Laboratory (Cath Lab), which enables minimally invasive tests and advanced procedures for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan which is crucial for the diagnosis of cardiovascular anomalies; a Digital X-ray which captures more accurate images of various body parts; a Modular Theatre, and a fully automated medical operations system. The installation of a Catheterization Laboratory marks a significant milestone, as Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals becomes one of the few hospitals to possess this infrastructure in West Africa.

In addition, the hospital provides high-quality care across a broad spectrum of specialties, including Interventional Radiology, Critical Care & Emergency, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Paediatrics, Diagnostics & Laboratory, and Nephrology. This holistic approach to healthcare fosters collaborative, patient-centered care and ensures that individuals receive tailored treatment plans and the best possible medical attention for their specific needs, all within the convenience of a single healthcare facility.

In the digital age, the hospital sets a notable example of how innovation can transform the healthcare landscape and improve the lives of countless patients in Nigeria, while also reducing the need for medical tourism.