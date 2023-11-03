South Africa: NICD Warns of Malaria Season

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) is urging people travelling to malaria-endemic areas to take the appropriate precautions this summer.

Summer generally marks the start of the malaria season due to higher temperatures and increased rainfall in the malaria transmission areas, the NICD said in a statement.

"The malaria-endemic regions are beginning to see increases in the number of malaria cases as expected, marking the start of the malaria season."

The health institution said about 4.9 million people are at risk of contracting malaria, of which parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal are more prone to the fatal disease caused by a parasite.

The health institute urged travellers to consider taking antimalarial prophylaxis, particularly if planning a trip to high-risk areas. Both doxycycline and atovaquone-proguanil can be procured without a prescription from pharmacies and public sector travel clinics.

They have also advised travellers to reduce contact with mosquitoes by limiting outdoor activity after dark, covering up bare skin including feet and ankles, using mosquito repellents containing at least 10% DEET, ensuring mosquito screens on windows are closed, and using bed nets, fans or air conditioning.

"These precautions will substantially reduce the chance of acquiring malaria but the risk is never completely removed."

Meanwhile, all holidaymakers returning from malaria transmission areas, including very low-risk ones, should immediately report "flu-like illness".

These include headache, fever, chills, fatigue, and muscle and joint pain that occurs up to three weeks after first potential exposure to the nearest healthcare facility for a malaria test.

"Particular care should be taken with children, as symptoms are very non-specific such as fever, loss of appetite and vomiting."

Malaria, according to the NICD, can rapidly progress to severe illness, often with severe consequences. Therefore, early diagnosis and treatment are strongly recommended.

"Healthcare workers, particularly those in non-endemic areas who are treating febrile patients, must remember to ask about their recent travel to malaria transmission areas," it said.