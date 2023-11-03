Nigeria: Despite Public Outcry, Reps Approve Tinubu's N2.17trn Supplementary Budget

President Bola Tinubu transmitted the budget to the two chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives has approved the N2.17 trillion supplementary budget despite the public outrage over some of the items in the budget.

The money bill was passed on Thursday by the House following the consideration of the report of the Committee of Supply.

The Chairman of the Committee on Appropriations, Abubakar Bichi (APC, Kano), presented the report and was considered by the Committee of Supply chaired by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

Outrageous spendings

In the House, the bill was referred to the Committee on Appropriations for a public hearing on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that different agencies appeared before the committee on Wednesday to defend their allocations in the budgets.

The president has come under fire for also budgeting N28 billion for the purchase of luxury cars for himself, the first lady, as well as the renovation of the president's residence among other allocations for the State House.

The review of the proposed supplementary budget showed that despite the country's economic challenge, the government is also planning to spend N12.5 billion on the Presidential Air Fleet.

The budget also showed N4 billion was set aside for the renovation of the residential quarters of the president, and N2.5 billion for that of the vice president's residence.

The government also plans to spend another N2.9 billion on Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for the Presidential Villa, and another N2.9 billion to replace operational vehicles for the presidency.

The government proposed to spend N1.5 billion on vehicles for the office of first lady, which does exist in the country's constitution.

Despite the public outrage, the two chambers of the National Assembly passed the budget with the House of Representatives making minor alterations by moving the N5 billion allocated for the yacht to the student loan line.

The two chambers will now meet to reconcile the differences in their respective versions before the final passage of the budget which will be transmitted to the president for assent.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, after the passage of the budget, said the president may sign the budget on Friday.