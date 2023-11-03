Nigeria: Senate Confirms Three More INEC Electoral Commissioners

The Senate had earlier on Wednesday confirmed seven of the 10 resident electoral commissioners nominated by President Bola Tinubu last week.

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of the three remaining resident electoral commissioner nominees for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Those confirmed are Bunmi Omoseyindemi (Lagos), Anugbum Onuoha (Rivers) and Isma'ila Moyi (Zamfara). They were absent during the screening of seven of the 10 RECs nominees on Wednesday.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced confirmation of the three RECs after they were cleared through a voice vote at the plenary.

The commissioners were screened at the Committee of the Whole before their confirmation was announced.

President Bola Tinubu had last week nominated 10 RECs.

The commissioners, who will be deployed to states other than their own, will serve for a term of five years each.

Some Nigerians and groups protested the appointment of two of the appointees - Etekamba Umoren (Akwa Ibom State), Isah Ehimeakne (Edo) believed to be loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president's party.

The Senate cleared both Messrs Umoren and Ehimeakne on Wednesday despite the protests.

Screening

During the screening on Thursday, Mr Omoseyindemi, who had previously enjoyed political patronage from Mr Tinubu, said he would introduce innovation and strategic planning in the electoral process.

"I observed that people have low apathy for elections. I will collaborate with the INEC chairman to embark on massive election education.

"Before we can have an election, people must participate. I have conducted two elections that the opposition won and they were given their certificates," he said.

Mr Omoseyindemi also said he is a traditional medical practitioner having studied traditional medicine at the University of Ibadan.

He also stated that he attended College of Nursing, University of Lagos.

Mr Omoseyindemi also said he established a medical facility in Lagos State, South-west igeria.

On his part, Mr Moyi, the nominee from Zamfara State explained that he is married to four wives.

He said he obtained his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

Mr Moyi said he served as chairman of a local government area in Zamfara in 2011 before he was appointed as special adviser to former governor of Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari.

He also said he served as commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in Zamfara.

Mr Onuoha, the nominee from Rivers State, said he is an associate professor of law.

He said he obtained his Bachelor's, Masters and PhD from Rivers State University.