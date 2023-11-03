South Africa: Wet Summer Still Predicted for SA's Northeast, Grain Farmers Confident Despite El Niño

The monthly forecast from the SA Weather Service still sees a wetter-than-usual summer for the northeast region, with a couple of caveats. And even with the re-emergence of El Niño, summer grain farmers have indicated they plan to cultivate more hectares this year than last, signalling confidence in the upcoming season.

The latest Seasonal Climate Watch from the SA Weather Service (Saws), which looks five months ahead, still sees a wet summer for South Africa's northeast and a dry one for the western and central regions -- an outlook clouded by the El Niño weather pattern.

"Current global forecasts indicate a great deal of uncertainty for the typical drier conditions that South Africa experiences during typical El Niño seasons, in particular over the eastern parts of the country," Saws said.

This is what it said in its previous forecast, but this time there is an added layer of uncertainty in the east because of of El Niño, which remains the wild card in its prediction pack.

Below-normal rainfall is still seen for the central and southwestern regions, with above-normal normal temperatures countrywide.

Much of the grain belt extending into the northern Free State and parts of North West are seen as relatively wet in the early summer months, with conditions becoming progressively drier in the new year. The eastern sections of the grain belt in Mpumalanga are seen as remaining wet until March.

Early rains can be a red rag to farmers, who are hoping to reap another bumper summer grain...