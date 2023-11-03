Nigeria: We've Enough Naira Notes - CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said yesterday that it has enough Naira notes to meet the cash needs of the banking public.

The apex bank was reacting to allegations of scarcity of cash at Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

In a statement by the Director, Corporate Communications, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, in Abuja, the CBN attributed the situation to panic withdrawals by banks' customers and large withdrawals by some banks from CBN branches.

The statement reads in full, "The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to reports of alleged scarcity of cash at banks, automated teller machines (ATMs), Points of Sale and among Bureaux de Change (BDCs) in some major cities across the country.

"Our findings reveal that the seeming cash scarcity in some locations is due largely to high volume withdrawals from the CBN branches by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and panic withdrawals by customers from the ATMs.

"While we note the concerns of Nigerians on the availability of cash for financial transactions, we wish to assure the public that there is sufficient stock of currency notes for economic activities in the country.

"The branches of the CBN across the country are also working to ensure the seamless circulation of cash in their respective states of operation.

"Members of the public are, therefore, advised to guard against panic withdrawals as there is sufficient stock to facilitate economic activities.

"Nigerians are also advised to embrace alternative modes of payment, which would reduce pressure on using physical cash."