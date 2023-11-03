Nigeria: Court Orders Unconditional Release of Emefiele

3 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

An Abuja High Court, yesterday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to unconditionally release the embatled former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Respondents in the suit are the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, Chairman of EFCC and the EFCC.

Recall that Emefiele, who was released by the Department for State Service, DSS, after several court orders for his release, was re-arrested by the EFCC.

Trial judge, Justice O. Adeniyi, while ruling on an exparte application by A. Labi-Lawal, counsel to Emefiele, said: "It is, hereby, ordered: Accordingly, the 3rd (AGF) and 4th (EFCC Chairman) respondents are, hereny, ordered to unconditionally release the applicant (Emefiele) from detention forthwith or, in the alternative, produce him in court on a date fixed for hearing of the substantive motion on notice for purpose of being admitted to bail by the court.

"Accordingly, it is hereby further ordered that the motion on notice shall be heard on November 6, 2023, by 1p.m., prompt.

"The instant order, together with the motion on notice, shall be served on the respondents," the court added.

