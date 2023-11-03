Ghana: A-G to Start Afresh Trial of Cecilia Dapaah's Former Maid, Others

The Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice is set to start afresh trial of the house maid of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and others accused, at the Accra High Court.

Consequently, the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and stealing filed against Ms Patience Botwe, 18, the maid, and seven others, at the Accra Circuit Court, would be withdrawn.

This was brought to the attention of the court yesterday, by the police prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye.

He said charges made against the accused would be withdrawn when a date was set for hearing of the case at the High Court.

Ms Patience allegedly stole $1million and €300,000 belonging to Ms Dapaah.

The casehas been adjourned to November 8.

Ms Botwe is standing with Sarah Agyei, 30, unemployed, Benjamin Sowah, 29, plumber, Malik Dauda, 34, unemployed, Christiana Achab, a trader, Job Pomary, a mechanic, and Yahaya Sumaila, Excavator operator.

The eight accused is currently at large.

In July 2023, the Chronicle Newspaper reported that two domestic helps of the former minister had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana cedis and dollars.

The two, Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, allegedly stole the money and personal effects of the couple, between July and October 2022.

Both have been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

The former minister resigned from her position after a public uproar.

The OSP commenced an investigation in July 2023 in respect of suspected corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items involving Ms Dapaah. She was arrested by the OSP and was granted bail.

When OSP officials searched the home of Ms Dapaah, they found $590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 in cash at her apartment.

The OSP seized these substantial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation and also froze seven bank accounts, belonging to the former minister.