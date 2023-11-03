Liberia: ALCOP Split Over Endorsement

The All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) is split in the middle on which of the two candidates to support in the runoff.

A faction led by political leader Lusinee F. Kamara and National Chairman Ansu Dulleh are endorsing the two candidates separately. Mr. Kamara is endorsing former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai of the Unity Party (UP), while the faction under the banner "Concerned supporters and partisans" led by its former Vice Presidential Candidate Matthew Darblo, throwing its weight behind the re-election bid of President George Manneh Weah.

President Weah of the CDC and Amb. Boakai of the opposition Unity Party (UP) are going for the runoff, scheduled for 14 November. Both men made it to the second round after they both obtained higher percentages of the total votes cast on 10 October but couldn't reach the 50% plus one threshold, as is constitutionally required to win the Presidency.

On Thursday, 2nd November 2023, a group of concerned supporters and partisans of the All Liberian Coalition Party (ALCOP) told an endorsement rally in Jacob Town along Japan Freeway that they had decided to support the re-election of President Weah.

During the endorsement, the chairman of the group, Mr. Habib Kamara Jomanday said, majority of the ALCOP partisans had gathered to endorse Mr. Weah for a second term.

"As you can see, a vast majority of ALCOP partisans are here and we are taking a decision to support the President's re-election bid to manage our Republic peacefully and uphold tribal and religious tolerance", Jomanday said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the decision followed an ascension of the two candidates (Weah and Boakai) to the runoff which requires a sober assessment to benefit all Liberians especially, members of the Mandingo ethnic group and the Muslim community of Liberia.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

Jomanday noted that among the two, President Weah has been empathetic on the concerns and causes of the Mandingoes and Muslims, unlike his opponent, Amb. Boakai.

He describes President Weah as the best among the two, adding that he is not a self-centered leader, whereas, according to him, Boakai is arrogant and cares less about the plight of Muslims in Liberia.

In the endorsement statement, Chairman Jomanday reiterates gauging the track record of President Weah as a pillar of unification, peace and love for the Muslim community, committed to the implementation of Article 14 of the Constitution of Liberia, including adherence to religious equality, assistance to Muslims during Ramadan; sending Muslims to Mecca during the month of hajj; absorption of competent Muslims and Mandingoes in government, among others, are glaring indicators that the President is a homogeneous and transformational leader.

Moreover, the ALCOP platform and vision for Liberia more closely align with the CDC than any other political party, he points out.

According to him, the endorsement of President Weah was signed and sealed after majority of the "Concerned Partisans" held a consultative meeting with all organs, cells, actors, elders, women, youth, imam student groups, and key stakeholders within the ALCOP leadership and relevant actors and thus, agreed and resolved, that amidst the question of electability, President Weah is the right choice. Editing by Jonathan Browne