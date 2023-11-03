Ghana: National Muslim Conference Calls for Halt to Israeli-Hamas War

The National Muslim Conference of Ghana (NMCG) has called for an immediate halt to the Israeli-Hamas war to prevent the loss of more innocent lives.

For more than two weeks, the Israeli-Hamas war has gripped the world's attention, with harrowing reports emerging from the strife-torn Gaza Strip.

Deep-seated tensions, simmering for decades between Palestinians and Israelis, especially along the borders with Gaza have erupted into a full-blown war leaving in its wake an alarming loss of lives.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the Conference condemned the loss of civilian lives on both sides and with urgency, called for an end to the violence.

It was issued by the General Secretary of the conference, Inusah Mohammed Baba, on behalf of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, and Chairman of the Conference's Governing Body.

"We deplore the current prohibitive loss of lives, especially those of innocent, powerless civilians on all sides. No one or group of persons have the right under whatever pretext to arrogate to themselves the authority to terminate the lives of others", it said.

The statement criticised Israeli government's actions during the ongoing conflict, notably the bombing of the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza on October 17, 2023, an attack that reportedly claimed the lives of over 500 people and left hundreds more wounded and maimed.

It said these actions, including the destruction of the oldest church in Gaza were acts of genocide and clear war crimes, which the Israeli government, led by Prime Minister, Netanyahu, should be responsible.

The statement, pointed to the long-standing issues and international community failures as key contributors to the ongoing crisis, and expressed worry that the international community' had been unable to uphold its own laws and rules, particularly the binding resolutions and protocols established by the United Nations.

The statement referenced significant historical milestones, from the passage of U.N. Security Council Resolution 242 in 1948, which partitioned Palestine into two states for Jews and Palestinians, to Resolution 338, reinforcing international recognition of the existence, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of both Israel and Palestine.

It expressed regret that despite over 75 years of international recognition, the state of Palestine remained largely unrecognised by the global community, contrasting starkly with Israel's acknowledged status.

The statement called upon the international community, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, to uphold international and humanitarian law, and rekindle peace talks aimed at achieving a two-state solution.

It also emphasised the importance of respecting holy places, including the Al Aqsa Mosque, and urged a return to the vision and pragmatism displayed during the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.