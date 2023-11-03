Ghana: Sahara Group Foundation Supports Young African Social Innovators

2 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social sustainability arm of the Sahara Group, continues its unwavering commitment to support young African social innovators and entrepreneurs.

This commitment was underscored by the provision of seed funding to ten outstanding fellows from its Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) Fellowship programme.

The Sahara Impact Fund

Fellowship programme, a social initiative in partnership with LEAP Africa and Impact Amplifier, was established to empower young African social innovators whose enterprises are dedicated to improving access to clean energy and sustainable environments across the continent.

In its third year, the Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship programme welcomed a total of twenty fellows from various African countries who participated in a rigorous six-month fellowship.

The top ten fellows have each been awarded $5,000 in seed funding to support the expansion of their businesses.

The Director of Sahara Group Foundation, Ejiro Gray, commended the fellows for their remarkable dedication and resilience throughout the programme.

She emphasised that "the Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship Programme was established to bolster Africa's development by identifying and empowering young, creative social innovators working to create sustainable environments and bridge the energy gap in Africa."

Ms Gray congratulated all twenty fellows for their programme completion, and urged them to apply the knowledge and experiences gained to deliver lasting impact across Africa through their businesses.

The Executive Director, LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni, congratulated the fellows for their successful programme completion, and encouraged them to persevere in their commitment to innovation and social progress.

She emphasised that the investment in their growth by Sahara Group Foundation and LEAP Africa reflected confidence in their potential and the power of their ideas to advance Africa's development.

Paul Nnaluo, in remarks made on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Sahara Group Foundation and LEAP Africa for the programme.

He expressed gratitude for the invaluable knowledge and skills acquired during the fellowship and pledged to utilise them for meaningful change.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.