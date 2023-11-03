Ghana: Sahara Group Foundation Supports Young African Social Innovators

Sahara Group Foundation, the corporate social sustainability arm of the Sahara Group, continues its unwavering commitment to support young African social innovators and entrepreneurs.

This commitment was underscored by the provision of seed funding to ten outstanding fellows from its Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) Fellowship programme.

The Sahara Impact Fund

Fellowship programme, a social initiative in partnership with LEAP Africa and Impact Amplifier, was established to empower young African social innovators whose enterprises are dedicated to improving access to clean energy and sustainable environments across the continent.

In its third year, the Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship programme welcomed a total of twenty fellows from various African countries who participated in a rigorous six-month fellowship.

The top ten fellows have each been awarded $5,000 in seed funding to support the expansion of their businesses.

The Director of Sahara Group Foundation, Ejiro Gray, commended the fellows for their remarkable dedication and resilience throughout the programme.

She emphasised that "the Sahara Impact Fund Fellowship Programme was established to bolster Africa's development by identifying and empowering young, creative social innovators working to create sustainable environments and bridge the energy gap in Africa."

Ms Gray congratulated all twenty fellows for their programme completion, and urged them to apply the knowledge and experiences gained to deliver lasting impact across Africa through their businesses.

The Executive Director, LEAP Africa, Kehinde Ayeni, congratulated the fellows for their successful programme completion, and encouraged them to persevere in their commitment to innovation and social progress.

She emphasised that the investment in their growth by Sahara Group Foundation and LEAP Africa reflected confidence in their potential and the power of their ideas to advance Africa's development.

Paul Nnaluo, in remarks made on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Sahara Group Foundation and LEAP Africa for the programme.

He expressed gratitude for the invaluable knowledge and skills acquired during the fellowship and pledged to utilise them for meaningful change.