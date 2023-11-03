Ghana: 20 YLOs Share Best Practices to Improve Healthcare

Representatives of 20 Youth-led Organisations (YLOs) met in Accra, Tuesday, to share lessons and best practices to effectively advance accountability and improve healthcare practices in Ghana through advocacy.

The youth peer-learning engagement forms part of the Youth for Global Finance Facility (Y4GFF) project launched in August by Youth Advocates Ghana (YAG).

It is being funded by PAI to build the capacity of YLOs in understanding Ghana's Global Finance Facility (GFF) and Investment case, while also promoting evidence-based advocacy for Sexual Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child and Adolescent Health (SRMNCAH+N) and Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The YAG plays a pivotal role in equipping youth-led organisation with the skills and knowledge needed to hold stakeholders accountable for the effective implementation of Ghana's Investment Case.

The Global Financing Facility (GFF) focal person in Ghana, Pearl Opoku-Youngman, made a presentation on the multi-donor trust fund arrangement to strengthen Ghana's primary healthcare system.

Ghana's primary healthcare services are composed of Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) at the community level, Health Centres and Maternity Homes at the sub-district level, and District Hospitals at the district level.

The GFF launched in 2015 and signed on by Ghana, aims to create the conditions for sustainable financing and scale-up of high priority RMNCAH+N interventions.

The GFF focal person said the Ghana Primary Healthcare Investment Programme sought to enhance "quality, equity and utilisation" in primary healthcare delivery in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that though no funding had been released to the implementing partners of Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Services, and the National Insurance Authority, because the arrangement was still going on, implementation of the project had started with some progress made.

Ms Opoku-Youngman urged the youth-led organisations to apprise themselves of the Ghana Primary Healthcare Investment Programme and the verification report on it, to be able to play advocacy and exact accountability from duty bearers.

The Programmes Manager of YAG, Susan Akanbong, further explained that the Y4GFF initiative had a specific focus on enhancing accountability and monitoring of Ghana's Investment Case through collaborative efforts and capacity-building among Youth-Led Organisations in evidence-based advocacy