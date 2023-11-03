Ghana: Hearts Upset Medeama in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday won for the first time in five games, defeating defending betPawa Premier League Champions Medeama SC 3 -1 in their match day eight game at the Accra Sports Stadium

A brace from striker Hamza Isaah on the 17th and 35th minutes of the game complimented Salifu Ibrahim's seventh-minute goal, with Godknows Dzakpasu pulling one back in 20 minutes.

Just seven minutes into the game, Medeama went behind from a corner kick converted by Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank, only to be pushed into the net by goalkeeper Appiah Kubi in post for the visitors.

Ten minutes after the opener, the goal scorer, Ibrahim turned provider, hitting a long ball from his half onto the path of Hamza Issah who warded off a challenge from Kofi Asmah before driving home past Kubi for the second goal.

Against the run of play, Medeama reduced the deficit from a header by Dzakpasu who rose to finish off a Kamaradini Mamudu cross.

Hearts who were in the driving seat, applied more pressure on Medeama who was sloppy in defence during the first half.

Hearts increased the tally to three from a counter-attack started by Karikari and Ibrahim for Issah to slot home, sending the stadium agog with loud chants of the Phobians' jargons.

The goal forced Coach Adotey to make three quick substitutions, bringing on Daniel Lomotey, Baba Musah, and Joshua Agyemang for Jean Ourega, Fatawu Hamidu, and Osah Tetteh.

Their presence brought some stability to the visitors until the break.

Back from recess, Hearts applied more pressure for goals, but chance after chance they failed