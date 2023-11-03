Ghana: Nib Holds 60th Anniversary Health Walk in Accra

The National Investment Bank (NIB) held a health walk on Saturday to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

The celebrants converged on the Burma Camp Sports Complex and walked through the principal streets and returned to the complex.

They engaged in sack race, musical chairs, ludo, oware, dancing competition and the comical three-legged race.

Mr Samuel Sarpong, the Managing Director of NIB, said the bank was committed to both financial services and the well-being of the staff.

"Today, as we celebrate our year-long anniversary, we're reminded that our success is rooted in our connection with our customers and the communities we are a part of.

"Our success is intrinsically tied to the dedication of our employees and this event is our way of showing our appreciation for your hard work and dedication," he added.

Mr Kitchiner Tettey, a long-serving NIB employee, could not hide his delight, saying "This is a fantastic way to celebrate our bank's 60th anniversary. It's not just about the games, it's about the spirit of togetherness and appreciation that the bank has for us, the staff."

"The health walk was not only about physical well-being but also about building a sense of unity and togetherness among NIB staff. As employees competed in friendly games, they created lasting memories and strengthened the bonds within the NIB family," Mr Tettey said.

NIB's 60th-anniversary Health Walk and Fun Games highlighted the bank's commitment to fostering a healthy, vibrant, and engaged workforce.

It showcased NIB's dedication to its employees and celebrated the bank's significant milestone