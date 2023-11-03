Ghana: Police Hospital Undertakes Mass Burial of 140 Bodies Nov 22

3 November 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

A total of 140 unidentified and unclaimed bodies are set for mass burial by the Ghana Police Hospital, in Accra.

The exercise, which is expected to commence on November 22, 2023, is to help decongest the hospital morgue.

The decision to bury the bodies follows the inability of the hospital to identity or contact the families of the deceased.

According to a statement issued by the Medical Director of the Hospital, Commissioner of Police (COP) Dr Harold Agbenu,and copied to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, the bodies had been in the morgue, since June this year.

The statement encouraged the public with information about suspected case of missing relative to contact the pathology department of the hospital.

It assured the public that management of the hospital was committedto handling the matter with utmost sensitivity and respect for the deceased and their families.

The statement called on the public to cooperate with the hospital to ensure proper and respectful burial for the departed.

The statement advised the public to always keep on them identification cards for easy identification during emergencies.

