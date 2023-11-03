Ghana: 4 NPP Presidential Flagbearer Aspirants Sign MOU to Accept Election Results

All the four flagbearer aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accept the outcome of Saturday elections, irrespective of the result.

It also mandates the candidates not to leave or resign from the party if the results do not favour them.

The MOU is to ensure that candidates were committed to maintaining the cohesion of the party towards its success in the 2024 presidential elections, as well as securing a working majority in the next Parliament.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, former MP for Mampong, and former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto signed the MOU in Accra.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Election Committee of the party including its chairman, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, Vice Chairman, Mr Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah and a member, Mr William Yeboah.

The MOU mandates candidates to remain active and dedicated members of the party, as well as commit themselves to diligently and conscientiously work to support the winner of the presidential ticket, during the 2024 elections.

Per the MOU any disputes or violations would be subject to resolution within NPP's established internal dispute resolution mechanisms, in accordance with the party's constitution and by-laws.

The MOU shall be in effect from the date of signing until and after the announcement of the NPP's presidential elections.

The signing of the MOU comes weeks after a flagbearer aspirant and former Trade Minister, John Alan Kyerematen, withdrew from the race and subsequently resigned from the party over the unsatisfactory conduct of an earlier election to narrow down contestants to five.

The politician who was third in that election has since been campaigning to be President of the country under the Movement for Change.