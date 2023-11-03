Ghana: Japan Motors Holds 4th Foton Stakeholder Engagement to Boost Transport, Logistics Industry

Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC), the sole distributor of Foton range of vehicles, has held its 4th Foton stakeholder engagement with key leaders in the manufacturing, logistics, transport, construction, oil and gas, and mining industries.

The Foton customer engagement event focused primarily on heavy duty trucks with GTL series powered by Cummins engine and ZF transmission M4 light duty truck series.

The company also used the opportunity to announce to the industry the local assembly of the Foton TM Truckmate, 2-ton truck and the 16-seater bus, at the Japan Motors vehicle assembly plant in Tema.

Held in Takoradi, the event brought together stakeholders from logistics, transport, mining, construction, and oil gas industries who were given a presentation on the features of the latest 4th generation Foton Trucks.

Mr Amine Kabbara, General Manager, Sales and Marketing of JMTC, said the series of stakeholder engagements being held across the country were aimed at providing the ideal logistics solutions that suited various industries with the trusted Foton brand from Japan Motors.

Japan Motors and Foton, he said, had a comprehensive product line up all the way from 2-ton payload trucks to heavy duty trucks, as such the logistics, transport, mining, construction, and oil and gas industries could improve their operations.

"The latest 4th generation Foton Models are beautifully designed with advanced concept. The trucks are advanced in design with wider front windscreen, very comfortable and convenient, designed with ABS for safety, fuel efficient and come with Foton-Cummins engines," Mr Kabbra stated.

Mr Kabbara seized the opportunity to announce to the gathering the local assembly of the Foton 2-ton truck and the Foton 16-seater bus now at the Japan Motors vehicle assembly plant.

"Foton engineers have been flown to the country to provide support and we are optimistic this new development will spur more quality and affordable products backed by the quality aftersales service with our service stations spread across the country, including; Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and very soon Tarkwa," he stated.

On his part, Mr Calvin Lan from Foton Global, noted that the latest products being displayed had undergone a series of enhancement to cater for the ever-changing demands of today's market.