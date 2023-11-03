Gambia: TUI UK Arrives in Banjul With 189 Tourists

As more flights land at the Banjul International Airport for 2023-2024 winter seasons, TUI UK on Wednesday also arrived at the Banjul International Airport with 189 passengers on board.

The aircraft was received on arrival by officials of The Gambia Tourism Board, tour operators as well as tourism reporters.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the landing of the aircraft, Foday Bah, head of marketing at Gambia Tourism Board, said: "This year's tourist season is showing a good sign as we are here to receive the maiden flight from UK.

"As a tourism board, we have worked on our strategies, and part of these strategies is to engage tour operators and airlines to see how best we can collaborate with them."

Bah told journalists that this year's expectations are high, and we believe that the figures are going to increase, adding that the GTBoard and the Ministry of Tourism have put a lot of measures in place to ensure that tourists enjoy their stay and stay safe.

Charbel Hobeika, managing director of Gambia Tours and also the Agent for TUI, said: "TUI is a worldwide operator and is the largest tour operator in the world, and is now flying into The Gambia, from UK, Holland and other destinations."