Gambia: UDP Condolence Message

The United Democratic Party is deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching loss of young Gambian lives who believe they have no choice but to brave the perilous journey of the "back way" in search of better opportunities abroad.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families who have endured the pain of losing their loved ones in this journey. We pray that Allah SWT receive their souls and the souls of

all the faithful departed in the highest Al Jannah. The "back way" phenomenon reflects a complex set of challenges that our nation faces. It is a manifestation of the economic hardships, limited job prospects, and a lack of hope for a better future that some of our youth experience. As a party UDP is committed to the welfare and advancement of the Gambian people, we recognize the urgency of addressing these underlying issues. We firmly believe that a prosperous Gambia is built on the potential and contributions of its youth. It is our collective responsibility to create an environment where they can thrive, feel hope for the future, and see opportunities at home.

We call on all Gambians to unite in our commitment to finding practical solutions to this issue. The loss of any young life is a loss to the entire nation. Let us work together to ensure a brighter, safer, and more prosperous future for our youth within the borders of our beloved Gambia.

ISSUED BY THE SECRETARIAT

Bankers, private sector hopeful on ASF economic transformation

Ex-CEO Touray says his signatures were forged