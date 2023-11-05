Gambia: MOYS Approves More D1.7 Million for CAVB World Championship

3 November 2023
The Point (Banjul)

Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS ) has approved one million, seven hundred and sixty one thousand dalasi for the participation of The Gambia male and female U-21 beach volleyball teams in the 2023 CAVB World Championship to be held in Thailand.

The two teams secured qualification to the world championship following their extra ordinary performance in the U-21 continental championship held in Morocco in which the male U-21 team won gold medal.

Their female counterparts won bronze medal. The funds will facilitate payments for hotels bills, flight tickets, allowances and other related costs for the teams during the championship in Thailand. The championship set to run from the 6th to 12th November 2023.

