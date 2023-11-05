Gambia: AWOL to Stage Gambia National Achievement Awards 2023

All Walks Of Life - The Gambia aka AWOL-GAMBIA will be holding its first National Achievement Award Gambia (NAAG) 2023 on 15 December 2023 at the Pencha Mii Hall, Paradise Suites Hotel and Resort in Senegambia.

NAAG, a hallmark of AWOL, will this year be held in the form of a Grand Gala Dinner alongside a Stand-up Comedy night of laughter and entertainment.

The 'All Walks Of Life - Gambia' commonly known by the acronym AWOL- GAM, is a Charitable CulturalOrganization, which is a non-political, non-religious and non-governmental institution registered with the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) The Gambia and also registered with the Office of the Registrar under the Company Act 2013.

AWOL-Gambia has its membership drawn from among Sierra Leoneans/Gambians from various walks of life such as lawyers, doctors, journalists, nurses, physical therapists, fitness instructors, drivers, entrepreneurs, accountants, philanthropists, retail operatives, students, and other fields. It also includes other nationalities based in The Gambia that share the principles of nationalism and patriotism with the ideology of selflessness.

This year, AWOL-Gambia will introduce the annual National Achievement Awards (NAA) as a way to identify role models in society the younger generation could emulate. The NAA also aims to promote excellence, hard work and diligence in public and private service in The Gambia and humanity at large.

The NAA will serve as a yearly event that will be undertaken by AWOL-GAM to honour deserving individuals and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to society and inspired positive change in the community. It is also out to recognise those who are eagerly anticipating recognition and have gone above and beyond their endeavours, leaving a lasting indelible impact with their talents and resources for the enhancement of the common good.

The AWOL-Gambia National Achievement Award 2023 ceremony will present different categories in which outstanding individuals have been nominated for. It comprises the Presidential Award, Ambassadorial Award, Mayoral Award, Legal practitioner, Medical practitioner, Academic Institution, Peace & Security, Parliamentarian, Human Rights Activist, Personality, Philanthropist, Humanitarian, Artists, Disc Jockey (DJ), Media, Journalist, Trending Business, Petty Trader, Social Media Influencer, Company, and Organization. All these categories of awards are up for grabs by outstanding and hardworking individuals within the community.

As the biggest Sierra Leonean/Gambian organization, AWOL-GAM is a stand-alone organization but firmly believes in the objective of constructive nationalism to the development of our peoples in their communities.

AWOL-Gambia was officially launched in November 2017 by a group of hardworking and development-oriented Sierra Leoneans and Gambians with the aim of contributing to community development through charitable activities and the sustenance of peace between Sierra Leoneans and Gambians in the country.

The biggest success story of AWOL-Gambia is the creation of AWOL Chapters in the Diaspora, AWOL Global in Sierra Leone, AWOL- United Kingdom, AWOL-USA and now AWOL-Australia. AWOL started its operations in earnest in The Gambia in 1998-99 and had it first AWARD ceremony in Banjul in 2000. Hence AWOL-GAMBIA is here to stay!

The executive and general membership of AWOL-Gambia is kindly urging its esteemed supporters and sympathizers to join them on 15December 2023 at the Pencha Mii Hall, Paradise Suite Hotel and Resort in Senegambia, as they celebrate exceptional achievements of vibrant nominees and applaud their relentless pursuit of a better tomorrow.

"Thank you for your continued support, and together, and let's embrace the spirit of positive change and acknowledge those who embody the very essence of AWOL Gambia's core values," the organization states.