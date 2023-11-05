Gambia: Latriya Central Masjid Observes 19th Holy Qur'an Recitation Anniversary

The Mosque Committee of the Latriya Central Masjid led by Imam Ratib Alhagie Muhammadu Salieu Jallow together with Muslims across the satellite communities recently observed their 19th anniversary Holy Qur'an recitation.

The religious activity was held at the community's Central Masjid in Latriya.

The recitation of the Holy Qur'an is annually held by the Mosque Committee and the community to give thanks to Allah for the realisation of the Masjid and the late Alhagie Abdoulie Sillah who first constructed the Masjid for the community 20 years ago.

During this year's ceremony, the recitation was officially opened by Alhagie Abdoulie Jallow, imam of Manjai Kunda. He also delivered the sermon (khutba) at the inauguration of the Masjid 20 years ago at the invitation of the Mosque Committee.

Additionally, the event also witnessed preaching by a renowned scholar, Cherno Abdou Salam Jallow on the history of Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him.

He highlighted on the birth of the Prophet, his struggles in calling people to Islam, some of the challenges he encountered in Makka from those who denied his Prophesy with total denial of the Islamic religion.

He also preached on the Prophet's encounter at childhood and the reason for his decision to flee from Makka to Madinatul-Munawarah as well as the warm welcome he received from the people of Madina.

At the end of the celebration, Cherno Abdou Salam reminded the Muslim Ummah of their obligations towards performing their religion. He urged all Muslims to be one family irrespective of backgrounds.