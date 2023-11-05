Gambia: Latriya Central Masjid Observes 19th Holy Qur'an Recitation Anniversary

3 November 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Jallow

The Mosque Committee of the Latriya Central Masjid led by Imam Ratib Alhagie Muhammadu Salieu Jallow together with Muslims across the satellite communities recently observed their 19th anniversary Holy Qur'an recitation.

The religious activity was held at the community's Central Masjid in Latriya.

The recitation of the Holy Qur'an is annually held by the Mosque Committee and the community to give thanks to Allah for the realisation of the Masjid and the late Alhagie Abdoulie Sillah who first constructed the Masjid for the community 20 years ago.

During this year's ceremony, the recitation was officially opened by Alhagie Abdoulie Jallow, imam of Manjai Kunda. He also delivered the sermon (khutba) at the inauguration of the Masjid 20 years ago at the invitation of the Mosque Committee.

Additionally, the event also witnessed preaching by a renowned scholar, Cherno Abdou Salam Jallow on the history of Prophet Muhammad, Peace Be Upon Him.

He highlighted on the birth of the Prophet, his struggles in calling people to Islam, some of the challenges he encountered in Makka from those who denied his Prophesy with total denial of the Islamic religion.

He also preached on the Prophet's encounter at childhood and the reason for his decision to flee from Makka to Madinatul-Munawarah as well as the warm welcome he received from the people of Madina.

At the end of the celebration, Cherno Abdou Salam reminded the Muslim Ummah of their obligations towards performing their religion. He urged all Muslims to be one family irrespective of backgrounds.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.