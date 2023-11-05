Gambia: GID Disperses Over 150 Intending Migrants

Officials of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID) and their partners have dispersed over 150 Gambians intending to embark on 'backway' (irregular migration) at the coastal village of Kartong, The Point has been reliably informed.

The intended migrants were attempting to sail to the Canary Island of Spain, a source said.

A source who is familiar with the development and wished to speak on the condition of anonymity, stated: "Following a tip off that there was a movement around Batakunku, the GID officials immediately went to the area to conduct a patrol. However, when the GID officers arrived at Batakunku, they realised that the intended migrants have moved to Kartong.

"Due to the commitment of the GID officers, they intensified their patrol within the area and found a boat carrying about 200 intended migrants at night."

The source added: "The intended migrants were asked to disembark from their boat. However, they decided to sail around the Chinese Factory. The GID officers and their partners were not able to apprehend them because the boat they were using could not land around the Chinese Factory."

The spokesperson of The Gambia Immigration Department couldn't be reached for comments at the time of going to press.