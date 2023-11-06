Nigeria: Wizkid Announces Break From Music, Considers Career in Sport

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has announced a break from music and now considering a career in sports.

The talented singer made the remarks in a string of posts via his Instagram page while reacting to a threat made by one of his fans who pressured him to release new songs.

Wizkid initially responded to the post with a laughing emoji, but he later revealed on his Instagram page that he is currently on holiday.

He wrote: "Una papa dey holiday, make I enjoy".

He further suggested that he might take a 4 to 5-year break and explore other career opportunities in sports.

In what appeared to be a joke, Wizkid listed football, golf, 'FIFA hoe', and 'wrestling bitches' as some of the career paths he intends to follow in sports while observing a break from music.

The statement of the singer further attracted attention online as many people have taken to the comment page of the post to react.

Meanwhile, fans of the singer have reacted to his statement, and some of their responses are included below.

See some reactions below:

Wizkid looks into change of career amidst Holiday announcements-- Made In The World (@dekunleaa) November 5, 2023

Wizkid dey go 4 year holiday because of Regan Daniel. If hin talk say wizkid drop song now say hin no cry and explain why hin mama die for the song. Hope everybody get wetin i dey talk -- Lover not in love 💀👻 (@Ogoluomo11) November 5, 2023

Wizkid say no song for now cause he dey on holiday pic.twitter.com/ZoZnVVGNV6-- .kgszn✞ (@OKgsss) November 5, 2023

Burna boy do everything e no trend 😹😹😹. Wizkid na still babanla even if e go 10 years holiday-- STONE PHOTOGRAPHY 🦅💜 (@stonedick33) November 5, 2023

Vanguard News