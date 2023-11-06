Nigeria: Wizkid Replies Fans Over Not Releasing New Music

5 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ademola Olonilua

Nigerian music star and Grammy award-winning superstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has replied to his fans who have been clamouring for new music from him.

According to the artiste, he revealed that he is on vacation and might not return to the music booth till the next four years. Also known as Big Wiz, the singer noted that he would use the break to probably take on some sporting activities like playing golf or ball.

In his post he said both in Pidgin he said in part, " Una Papa dey holiday oo. Make I enjoy. Back in four years. Make una papa enjoy him money small; or 5... or I still fit dey go play ball now. Or make I start dey play golf... or wrestling..."

