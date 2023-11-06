Nigeria: Abuja Hotels Bolster Security Amid U.S. Embassy's Security Alert

Abuja — In response to the security alert issued by the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, cautioning its citizens about increased threats targeting major hotels in the country's capital city, hotels in Abuja have taken immediate steps to enhance the safety and security of their guests.

These precautionary measures aim to create a secure environment for both local and international visitors.

The advisory from the U.S. embassy emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance and urged American citizens to exercise caution and take appropriate measures to ensure their safety.

Federal security agencies are actively engaged in countering these threats, diligently working to gather intelligence, conduct investigations, and enhance security measures at hotels across the country.

However, the embassy encouraged U.S. citizens to stay informed about the local security situation and follow the guidance provided by Nigerian authorities.

Apartment 1010 and Guaranty Hotel, both located in the upscale Maitama extension area of Abuja, have been contacted by Vanguard to provide their response to the security advisory.

Representatives from both hotels have emphasized the importance of guest safety and have assured that they are taking the necessary precautions.

"We take the security of our guests very seriously. We have already implemented enhanced security measures, including increased security personnel, strict access control, and regular security drills," said a management staff member of Apartment 1010.

Similarly, Mr. Godwin Pius, a representative for Guaranty Hotel, stated, "The safety and well-being of our guests are our top priorities. We have intensified our security protocols and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe environment within our premises."

Both hotels reported that their rooms were fully booked over the weekend, indicating the continued trust of their guests in the measures taken to address the security concerns.

They advised guests to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and follow the guidance provided by hotel staff and local authorities.

