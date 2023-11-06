Nigerian Beach Volleyball Duo Off to Thailand for U21 World Championship

The coach of Nigeria U21 Beach volleyball team, Christiana Amadi has expressed optimism that the players would perform well at the championship.

The pair of Esther Mbah and Naomi Yaro will be representing Nigeria at the 2023 FIVB U21 World Beach Volleyball Championship in Thailand.

The Nigeria U21 Beach Volleyball team led by coach Christiana Amadi departed the country on Sunday (5 November) via Ethiopian Airlines.

The FIVB World championship is scheduled for 8-13 November at the Beach Event Roi Et, Thailand.

Coach Amadi expressed optimism that the players would perform well at the championship.

According to her, the fitness level of the players is high following the one-month camp and their participation at the just concluded 2023 National Beach Tour in Jalingo, Taraba State.

She said, "I have confidence in the girls because they have shown courage, determination, and zeal in every championship they attended. If you watched the last CAVB U21 championship in Casablanca, you will discover the girls put in their very best from the start of the tournament till the final.

"The players were in camp for a month under the tutelage of the head coach, John Iwerima before proceeding to the beach tour in Jalingo, Taraba state. They played against an experienced G-Ranks and were able to defeat them. The tour served as part of their training tour before the Championship".

Gratitude

She extended gratitude to the board members of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation for ensuring Nigeria did not miss another World Championship.

The coach said, "I want to thank the Nigeria Volleyball Federation led by Engineer Musa Nimrod for ensuring the country features in the World Championship. I believe we will give a good account of ourselves and make a statement at the World Championship.

"We missed the last edition of the championship due to the outbreak of the Omicron virus but This time we are going back there and we are going to show the world what we are made of," she concluded.

Nigeria women qualified for the championship after placing second position at the 2023 CAVB U21 Beach Volleyball Championship in Morocco in September.