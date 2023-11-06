Nigeria: UK to Citizens - Avoid Trips to Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa, 11 Others

The United Kingdom has issued travel advisory to its citizens, warning them against travelling to Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, in view of the off-cycle elections taking place in the three states on November 11.

The warning came after the US issued an alert, warning its citizens against threat of attacks on hotels in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Aside from the three states. the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, in the travel advisory issued on November 4, 2023, also advised against all travels to the states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, and the riverine areas of Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

The travel advisory comes amid heightened concerns about the possibility of violence during the upcoming gubernatorial elections.

'In past elections, there have been reports of intimidation, violence, and voter fraud. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed its commitment to conducting a free and fair election, but security analysts say that the risk of violence remains high.

The Nigerian government has deployed additional security forces to the three states in an effort to prevent violence.

The government has also urged political parties to refrain from making inflammatory statements and to respect the electoral process.

"They should also avoid large gatherings and crowded public places. Travelers should also register with their nearest embassy or consulate so that they can be contacted in case of an emergency," the advisory read.