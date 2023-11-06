Nigeria: Bandits Attack Maulud Celebration Venue, Kill 20, Abduct Several in Katsina

6 November 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ogalah Ibrahim

Armed bandits, late night Sunday launched a deadly assault during a Maulud celebration, resulting in the loss of at least 20 lives and the abduction of numerous individuals in Kusa, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to a source, the incident, which took place around 11:05 pm on Sunday, saw the assailants descending upon the festivities, creating an atmosphere of chaos as gunfire echoed through the village.

A vigilante member, who spoke to Vanguard, recounted the horrific scene, stating that the attackers surrounded the Maulud venue, opening fire on the participants, injuring many. According to him, "the aftermath of the attack left 20 lifeless bodies in the community. Several individuals were also forcefully taken captive by the assailants and their whereabouts is currently unknown," the source said.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, acknowledged the attack, stating that a group of bandits had indeed targeted the area during the Maulud procession. According to ASP Sadiq, the assailants inflicted injuries on 18 individuals, who were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, two of the injured individuals later died as a result of the injury. Further investigation is ongoing for possible arrest and to bring the perpetrators of these acts to justice," he said.

