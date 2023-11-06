Nigeria: 'To Err Is Human', Police Pardons Actress for National Anthem Blunder

"I felt so sorry about the error on her part..."

The Nigerian Police have pardoned Nollywood budding actress Mercy Isoyip, aka Descushiel, who muddled up the National Anthem at a police retreat in Imo State.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said this on the Police X account on Monday.

In a viral video last week Monday, Ms Isoyip, a Nollywood actress who has starred in recent movies like 'His Kids', 'Who Loves Me', 'House Help', and 'Unforgivable', bungled the lyrics of the National Anthem while reciting it at the ongoing conference and retreat for senior police officers in Imo State.

The actress, who donned the police uniform during the performance, was trolled as Nigerians presumed she was a policewoman because of her outfit.

Some of the dignitaries at the event were the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam; the president of Interpol, Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi; the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzo; and the Inspector General of Police and the acting Inspector-General of Police, Acting IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Her blunder sparked criticism on social media, with many Nigerians expressing their disappointment in the Nigerian Police Force and Ms Isoyip for her National Anthem mishap.

However, Ms Isoyip, also a rapper with the stage name Descushiel, posted an apology video on her Instagram.

IGP's verdict

Addressing the issue, a week after, Mr Egbetokun, who spoke at the end of the three-day police retreat in Owerri, said that the actress may have been affected by stage fright considering the array of dignitaries at the event.

He said, "A young lady was brought on stage to sing the national anthem, and towards the end, I think stage fright caught up with her, and she made a mistake, which became a whole lot of issue, especially on social media.

The lady made a public apology and made a video apologising to the Nigerian Police Force, and I felt so sorry about the error on her part. I think to err is human, and the stage is quite massive, bringing such a young lady to sing the national anthem, especially with the array of dignitaries."

The IGP, in conclusion, pledged the force's continued support for youthful crafts.