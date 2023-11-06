Nigeria: Popular Kano Islamic Scholar, Sheik Yusuf Ali, Dies At 73

A renowned Kano-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yusuf Ali (Sarkin Malaman Gaya), has died at the age of 73.

According to a Facebook post made by his son, Muslihu Yusuf Ali, the cleric died on Sunday night.

His funeral rites (Jana'iza) will take place at Murtala Mosque, Tudun Maliki quarters by 1:30pm on Monday.

Born in 1950 in Gaya town of Kano State, the late Islamic scholar began his legal career in 1974 as a Sharia Court Scribe, and rose through the ranks to become Chief Clerk, Assistant Registrar, Registrar, Upper Sharia Court Judge and Director at the Upper Sharia Court.

Sheikh Ali retired in 2009 and continued with Islamic teachings.