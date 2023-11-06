Nigeria: Appeal Court Sacks Kano APC Rep, Declares NNPP Lawmaker Winner

6 November 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John C. Azu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has sacked Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and reinstated Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency election in Kano State.

The three-man panel led by Justice Tunde Oyebamiji Awotoye held that Datti's appeal had merit and allowed it.

The panel further averred that the tribunal was wrong to have counted the date of the appellant's resignation on the date of his party primary, adding that Section 77 of the Electoral Act was misapplied as the issue of membership of a political party is an internal affair, which no court has jurisdiction on.

