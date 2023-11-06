Kenya: Julius Malema Due in Kenya on November 9 for Pan African Institute Inauguration

6 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighter party leader Julius Malema is due in Kenya on Thursday for the Pan African Institute inauguration at Lukenya University, Makueni.

The inauguration will include speeches from prominent figures in academia, politics, and culture, highlighting the importance of unity, education, and shared values in building a brighter future for Africa.

The event will be hosted by PAI Chairman, the distinguished Professor PLO Lumumba, an influential figure in the realm of African academia.

The Pan African Institute, a beacon of education, research, and cultural exchange, aims to foster unity and collaboration across the African continent. Its launch signifies a monumental step towards promoting knowledge sharing and partnership among the diverse nations of Africa.

It will also provide a platform for networking, collaboration, and dialogue among the attendees, fostering connections that can lead to meaningful change across the continent.

This event is expected to draw attention from across Africa and beyond, with attendees and guests who share a common vision of a prosperous, united, and thriving African community.

